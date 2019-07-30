Scottsdale-based Jabz Boxing offers back-to-school drive effort

Scottsdale-based Jabz Boxing is gearing up for back-to-school season by holding a school supply drive on Monday, July 29 through Saturday, Aug. 10.
The supplies will go to Title I schools in the Phoenix metropolitan area, according to a press release.
Many students go back to school without any basic supplies they need to participate in classroom activities. It is reported, 94 percent of teachers use their own money to pay for school supplies for their classroom.
Participating locations will be collecting:
Pencils
Markers
Red and black pens
Dry erase markers
Scissors
Binders
Lined Paper
Folders
Tissues
Hand sanitizer
Jabz Boxing, a full-body circuit style workout utilizing boxing inspired exercises designed specifically for all women. Workouts combine cardio, strength training, core work, and plyometrics to help give clients a full-body workout to maximize results and meet all of our client’s fitness needs.
Jabz workouts with certified trainers prepared to help guide and motivate women of all different sizes, ages and body types though an energetic and intimate workout experience.
Since it began franchising in 2013, Jabz Boxing has now grown to 20 franchise locations in Arizona, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
To find locations for the back-to-school drive: jabzboxing.com
