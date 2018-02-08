Scottsdale-based Modern Acupuncture showcases growth across country

Scottsdale-based Modern Acupuncture announced Tuesday, Feb. 6, the company has more than 500 licenses sold and in development coast to coast across 32 states, less than 15 months after the initial franchise offering.
Two years ago, Modern Acupuncture began to take shape among a small group of seasoned franchise experts in Scottsdale. Since the official launch of Modern Acupuncture, the founders and the team have turned that vision into a reality, according to a press release.
To date, the company has eight open locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, North Carolina and Texas. Seven more locations are under construction and scheduled to open early this year, with a total of 55-60 operating by the end of 2018, a release states.
“In what seemed like the blink of an eye, we propelled from a vision and start-up into one of the fastest growing national franchises overnight,” Modern Acupuncture CEO Matt Hale, said in a prepared statement. “In reality, it’s taken a tremendous amount of work. We have been fortunate to essentially hand pick extremely successful and experienced franchisees and regional developers to help us grow the brand the right way.
“If you look at the portfolio of our franchise partners, most everyone is a serial, multi-unit developer of other nationally-recognized and respected franchise concepts. Additionally, every Modern Acupuncture franchisee owns multiple licenses, which is very rare and a strong indicator of their confidence in our business model as well as a bright future for acupuncture in the U.S.”
Modern Acupuncture aims to use the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture available to people in an accessible and affordable delivery.
Combining a healing form that has been validated by thousands of years of practice with a modern, clean and spa-like environment, Modern Acupuncture tries to provide guests with a peaceful sanctuary that they can make part of their regular routine, a release states.
The cosmetic acupuncture offering is a true differentiator that has become increasingly popular at each location, providing a safer and more natural alternative to reduce and prevent fine lines and wrinkles.
The company’s acupuncturists are have received certification from the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine after completing a three-year master’s degree from an accredited school.
Licensed acupuncturists utilize needle therapy on nodes to increase blood flow, but unlike traditional acupuncture, does not require the removal of any clothing to access full-body health. Acupuncturists perform treatments on feet, legs, arms and face.
Mr. Hale says some of the biggest wins that have propelled the company’s growth have been bringing on credible partners in the acupuncture and medical space from the start.
These partners are aimed to ensure the brand would not just be attractive to consumers, but that it would also be taken seriously by licensed acupuncturists looking for work and by medical professionals.
The company partnered with acupuncturist and educator Bob Doane, EAMP, L.AC, to try to improve the treatment process and standardization and to conduct the training of all the brand’s licensed acupuncturists.
It also brought in physician and entrepreneur Charles L. Anderson, MD, MPH, MBA, a John Hopkins and Harvard trained newborn intensive care physician with degrees from Princeton University, John Hopkins and Boston University.
Along with developing multiple east coast markets, Dr. Anderson said he plans to help build strong relationships on behalf of the brand with doctors and others important in the medical community.
He said he has spent his career trying to improve access to “high quality, appropriate care solutions” and he thought Modern Acupuncture offered that.
“The opportunity to bring a high quality, low cost alternative to opioids to the over 100 million people in the U.S. who suffer daily with chronic pain was very attractive to me,” Dr. Anderson said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, I have met many licensed acupuncturists who are not able to find jobs and are not prepared to run a business.
“Modern Acupuncture will not only add jobs and improve access, but we will also help to demystify the practice and increase the public awareness of the many benefits, thereby expanding the market and increasing overall demand. It’s a classic supply and demand equation, and we have a real opportunity to make people’s lives better on both sides of the equation.”
The company has international interest but plans to concentrate on its expansion in the U.S. before exploring international partners. It’s also on track to be sold out of all regional development opportunities in the U.S. by year end.
