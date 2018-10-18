Scottsdale-based PR firm hires senior account executive

Erica Fetherston has been hired as a senior account executive by 10 to 1 Public Relations.

Ms. Fetherston brings more than a decade of experience in communications, public relations, social media management, digital marketing, political campaigns and public affairs to the Scottsdale-based public relations firm, according to a release.

She spent seven years leading communications strategy at Local First Arizona.

In her new role, she will assist the firm’s clients with media relations and also will assist clients with social media campaigns to complement their public relations strategies.

“I am elated to be joining the talented team at 10 to 1 Public Relations,” Ms. Fetherston stated. “I’ve spent a majority of my career learning and executing the most effective public relations and digital marketing strategies. I look forward to using my skills to directly serve our clients’ needs and continue sharing the stories of entrepreneurial success here in Arizona and beyond.”

Josh Weiss, president of 10 to 1 Public Relations, stated Ms. Fetherston “is a fantastic fit for our team, thanks to her diverse background and expertise leading public relations, social media, and public affairs efforts.”

