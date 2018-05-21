Scottsdale-based real estate firm earns top regional award

RE/MAX has recognized RE/MAX Fine Properties as the 2017 Outstanding Large Brokerage of the Year for the Southwest region.

The award is presented annually to a brokerage with growth-oriented leadership and “community-centric agents,” according to a release.

“It’s a tremendous honor to accept this award on behalf of the brokerage,” RE/MAX Fine Properties owner Delbert Rounds stated. “We’ve invested significantly in resources that help our agents succeed, including sales, technology and professional education programs. When real estate professionals learn about the opportunities for growth we offer, it’s easy for them to see why RE/MAX Fine Properties continues to grow in Arizona.”

Arizona is an ideal market for the RE/MAX brand, stated RE/MAX Southwest Region Vice President Garrett Mathews. “Our global network of professionals is a competitive advantage that others simply can’t match as RE/MAX is in more countries and territories than any other brand.”

Mr. Rounds opened RE/MAX Fine Properties in 2008 and has grown the brokerage to more than 200 associates.

“The team at RE/MAX Fine Properties is fully committed to helping our community fulfill their dreams of homeownership and the service provided by our high-performing agents is unmatched,” he said.

In addition to this year’s Outstanding Large Brokerage of the Year Award, RE/MAX Fine Properties also received the 2017 Southwest Region Eagle Award for Multi-Office. The Eagle Award honors the office with the greatest net gain of associates in the region.

RE/MAX Fine Properties has offices in Scottsdale and Flagstaff.

