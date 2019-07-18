Scottsdale-based The Joint Corp. acquires four clinics, expands operations

The Joint Corp. — national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics — has acquired four franchised clinics including one in Phoenix.

Increasing the number of company-owned or managed clinics to 55, the purchased clinic in Phoenix adds to the existing seven corporate clinics in the area that are part of the company’s 30 clinics in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area, according to a press release.

The other three are in the Savannah, Georgia/South Carolina region and “establish a new corporate clinic foothold in a thriving market” where 21 The Joint clinics operate, according to the release.

“As laid out in our 2019 guidance, we continue to accelerate our corporate clinic portfolio expansion, emphasizing a clustering strategy,” Peter D. Holt, The Joint Corp. president/CEO, said in a prepared statement.

“This quarter, we are capitalizing on an opportunity to broaden a very successful market in Phoenix. Further, we are thoughtfully entering a proven region with a collection of corporate clinics in the Georgia/South Carolina region. These acquisitions leverage existing infrastructure, support and marketing, as well as enhance our overall company-owned or managed clinic economics.”

Based in Scottsdale, The Joint is reinventing chiropractic care “by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness,” according to the release, noting its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations along with membership plans and packages eliminating the need for insurance.

The Joint Corp., a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in various states, provides management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices, the release added.

