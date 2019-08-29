Scottsdale-based Zoma launches Performance-Enhancing Sleep System

Zoma mattress, pillow and foundation are designed to optimize performance and recovery (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale-based Zoma recently launched its inaugural product line featuring the Zoma Sports Mattress, Performance Pillow and Durable Foundation.

All are designed to optimize performance and recovery for individuals with active lifestyles, according to a press release, detailing how research shows that sleep facilitates the production of Human Growth Hormone, which repairs damaged muscles.

Getting a good night’s sleep allows the body to fully recover from a workout or training to maximize performance for the next day, the release said, noting that the Zoma Sleep System is engineered with these principles.

“As athletes ourselves, we know how important a good night’s sleep is in enhancing performance and maximizing recovery,” said co-founder and CEO Firas Kittaneh in a prepared statement.

“In fact, proper rest goes a long way in helping muscles rebuild. Sleep is one of the key pillars of health. For active people, this is even more important.”

The Zoma Sports Mattress is designed for pressure relief and spine support as Zoma gets rid of pain-causing pressure points with its Triangule layer, which delivers targeted comfort and support. Complementing the mattress is the Zoma Performance Pillow.

To round out the sleep system is the Zoma Foundation, which is a sturdy wood slatted frame that provides optimal support for your mattress. Dry knit upholstery and sprung pinewood slats promote airflow and durability, the release noted.

The Zoma Foundation is assembled in minutes with smart corner clips — no tools or pins required and comes with optional legs that twist into the frame quickly and easily.

