Scottsdale business owner celebrates 25 years serving the community

Scottsdale Allstate agency owner Debra Atkinson is celebrating 25 years serving in the community by helping customers with life’s uncertainties.



During Ms. Atkinson’s years with her agency, she has given back through volunteering for various organizations and helped build a safer community by holding Allstate X the TXT events at Cactus Shadows High School, according to a press release.



At this event, students pledge to not text and drive by stamping their thumb print on a commemorative banner that’s hung at the school as a reminder of their pledge, the release described.



“It’s really important for students to learn at a young age that they shouldn’t text and drive,” said Ms. Atkinson in a prepared statement.

“Educating students about this in schools is crucial because they are first learning to drive, and implementing this mindset from the beginning will help them adopt safe driving habits.”



Since opening her agency in 1994, she has seen her Scottsdale community grow and thrive, the release said, adding that she’s worked to have her agency do the same.



“I am proud to have served three generations of families in the area. We pride ourselves on our service and being trusted advisors. We provide a better experience, one tailored to our customer’s specific and changing needs,” she said.

