Scottsdale Chamber accepting nominations for Sterling Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce’s 33rd Annual Sterling Awards set for Nov. 16 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 5001 N. Scottsdale Road.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Aug, 15 and online applications can be submitted at the chamber’s website. Anyone may nominate a business, but the company must be a current member in good standing with the Scottsdale Chamber. Businesses may also self-nominate, a press release states.

For 33 years the Sterling Awards has celebrated the people and organizations who have demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship, making Scottsdale a prime destination, according to a release.

Over the years, the chamber has honored the city’s outstanding corporate neighbors and brightest rising stars. Celebrating its 33rd year, the Sterling Awards honor businesses in four categories.

The first is micro business — defined as one to five employees. This award recognizes an entrepreneurship or emerging business exhibiting success through innovation, creativity and collaboration.

The second category is small business — defined as six to 99 employees. This award recognizes a company that demonstrates success through product or service innovation, quality and professionalism and has made contributions to community-orientated projects.

The big business category — more than 100 employees — recognizes significant contributions to quality of life and the economic fabric of the community. The final category is non-profit and recognizes the social, cultural, educational and economic impact of an organization on its constituents and/or the broader community.

