Scottsdale Chamber accepting Sterling Award nominations

The City of Scottsdale. (File photo)

Nominations are being accepted for the 34th Annual Sterling Awards slated for Nov. 15 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Scottsdale.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Aug. 9. Anyone may nominate a business, but the company must be a member in good standing with the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce. Businesses may also self-nominate, according to a press release.

For 34 years, the Sterling Awards has embodied the spirit of the chamber by celebrating the organizations and people who have demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship.

The awards will honor businesses in four categories: micro business; small business; big business; and non-profit.

Micro business is for companies with one to five employees. The award recognizes an entrepreneurship or emerging business exhibiting success through innovation, creativity and collaboration.

A small business ranges from six to 99 employees and recognizes a company that demonstrates success through product or service innovation, quality and professionalism, and has made contributions to community-orientated projects.

A big business has more than 100 employees and the award will recognize significant contributions to quality of life and the economic fabric of the community.

The final category, non-profit, recognizes the social, cultural, educational and economic impact of an organization on its constituents and/or the broader community.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.