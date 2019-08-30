Scottsdale Chamber names finalists for Sterling Awards

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2019 Sterling Awards finalists, recognizing local companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship.

Over the years, the chamber has honored the city’s corporate neighbors and rising stars, a press release claims.

“We are proud to bring the Sterling Awards into its 34th year celebrating businesses in Scottsdale,” Doreen Reinke, Scottsdale Chamber board chair, said in a prepared statement.

“The Sterling Awards is one the chamber’s most time-honored signature events recognizing the people and organizations who have demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship making Scottsdale a great community and workplace.”

The 2019 Sterling honorees will be revealed at a luncheon on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Embassy Suites Resort in Scottsdale.

“The Sterling Awards recognize the great accomplishments of businesses in Scottsdale,” Mark Stanton, president & CEO of the Scottsdale Chamber, said in a prepared statement.

“The honorees represent innovation, success and the highest standards of business practice excellence.”

More than 25 volunteers participated as judges in the juried competition, itself a major commitment, according to a release.

Divided among the four Sterling categories (big business, small business, micro business and non-profit) the judges work individually to score each applicant within their assigned category.

The judges visit each finalist company and interview key personnel. Pro One Media will produce a video featuring each finalist. The video will air at the luncheon.

“Recognizing the significant accomplishments of the twelve finalists and the tremendous support of the Sponsors is one of our most impactful activities at the Chamber,” Cheri’ Valentino, chamber vice president, said in a prepared statement.

“We greatly appreciate the business leaders and companies who participate, and the many volunteers dedicated to the process.”

Finalists in the micro business category include 10 to 1 Public Relations; Classic Cooking Academy; and Green Bin, LLC. Small business finalists include Casago; TraVek, Inc.; and Windom Security Strategies Today.

Big business finalists include Hotel Valley Ho; Plexus; and Wells Fargo & Company. Finalists for the non-profit category include Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary; Harvest Compassion Center/Mitchell Swaback Charities Inc.; and Scottsdale Arts/Scottsdale Cultural Council.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.