Scottsdale eye care practice earns distinction for patient care

Doctor My Eyes in Scottsdale has been named a 2018 Best Practice by CooperVision, Inc.

Led by Dr. Stephen Cohen, the practice is one of 10 honorees chosen by CooperVision, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of soft contact lenses, according to a release.

“It is a tremendous honor to be acknowledged for the way we serve our patients, and to know that our work stands out,” Dr. Cohen stated. “When you receive an industry-wide honor, it carries a certain distinction, because we have been recognized by our peers and among our peers.”

Now in its third year, the Best Practices initiative seeks to discover and recognize U.S. eye care practices “that have found unique ways to drive growth in their businesses and celebrate the visionary and innovative things they do every day for their patients and communities,” the release stated.

“Like many industries, the field of optometry is ever changing, which presents new challenges for eye care professionals every day,” stated Michele Andrews, senior director of professional and academic affairs, North America, for CooperVision. “Creative, innovative practitioners and their staffs – like those at Doctor My Eyes – are overcoming those challenges, delivering the best possible eye care to their patients, and building prosperous practices in the process.”

Founded in 1985, Dr. Cohen’s practice “is built on relationships. The practice motto is ‘where modern technology meets old-fashioned care,’ and for 32 years, (Dr.) Cohen, OD, has cared for patients who have become like extended members of his family,” the release stated.

All U.S. optometry practices currently fitting contact lenses were eligible for consideration for the honor. Candidates were evaluated, and honorees were selected by a panel of judges made up of past Best Practices honorees, optometry industry experts, and CooperVision leaders. “Evaluation was based on insights and experiences shared about the practices’ innovation, patient experience, and business culture,” the release stated.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.