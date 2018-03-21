Scottsdale Fashion Square to bring in two digitally-native brands

Scottsdale Fashion Square announced Thursday, March 8 first-to-market stores for two high-profile, digitally-native retail brands: Morphe and UNTUCKit.
Social media-driven Morphe and menswear brand UNTUCKit will open stores at Scottsdale Fashion Square, which is now undergoing the first phase of an ambitious redevelopment. Morphe is set to open in April 2018, and UNTUCKit’s opening is planned for summer 2018, according to a press release.
“As we position Scottsdale Fashion Square for continued top performance, the property consistently captures attention from a wide variety of exciting retailers that are eager to take their brands in new directions,” Michael Guerin, Senior Vice President of Leasing, Macerich, said in a prepared statement.
“This property is globally recognized as the undisputed leader for luxury and contemporary brands in the Southwest. So it makes sense that cutting-edge digital brands like Morphe and UNTUCKit chose Scottsdale Fashion Square for their exclusive physical presence in this market.”
Morphe, a beauty brand, was born in 2008 among the artists and influencers in Los Angeles. The brainchild of sibling duo Chris and Linda Tawil, Morphe started with brushes and expanded into eyeshadow palettes, lip colors and more.
Now, the line also includes makeup collaborations with social media mavens such as Jaclyn Hill. The Scottsdale Fashion Square store is among the first outside the brand’s native California.
UNTUCKit, a men’s retail brands, was the first to create a signature shirt with perfectly-contoured hemlines and a tailored fit specifically designed to be worn untucked.
Since launching in 2011 with its signature men’s shirt, UNTUCKit has evolved to outfit the whole family with the addition of lines for women and children.
UNTUCKit was one of the most active e-commerce store expansion stories of 2017, opening 20 locations across the country, with plans to open an additional 25 in 2018, including an international expansion.
