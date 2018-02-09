Rotarians hear update on Scottsdale Fashion Square

Past President Mary Blank introduced Christina Lanoue, A.V.P of Property Management for Scottsdale Fashion Square, to Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at a meeting held Feb. 5 at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.
Ms. Lanoue oversees all facets of property management and operations for Scottsdale Fashion Square. A shopping industry veteran for more than 40 years, Ms. Lanoue was a store manager and buyer for Federated Department Stores, as well as, a divisional leader and buyer for Bullocks and Goldwater Department Stores.
Ms. Lanoue earned a fine arts degree from United States International University and holds a Certified Shopping Center Manager designation awarded by International Council of Shopping Centers.
During her talk Ms. Lanoue addressed: demographics of Fashion Square’s customers; millennial shoppers; anchor stores; location-location-location fit within Scottsdale; concierge features; sense of luxury and arrival renovation upgrades; office space, residence and restaurant additions; luxury being the main sales driver and more.
Ms. Lanoue stated the multi-phased expansion and renovation project is part of Macerich’s long-term strategy. Scottsdale Fashion Square has a history of continually reinvesting in unique-experience retail destinations. She sees great opportunities to expand the mall’s luxury presentation, capturing the unique demographics and growth in the valley’s marketplace.
At the meeting, Club President Charlie Kester thanked Sara Crosby-Hartman and Kevin Bollinger for their volunteer service as their club board terms end June 30. The club’s foundation Board Chair Mary Blank thanked Art DeCabooter and Dave Winter for their volunteer service as their foundation board terms end June 30.
Elected to the 2018-19 club board were: Kent Hammond as incoming club president, John Campbell as club officer and board members at-large: Gary Chontos, Dale Gray and Barry Kaplan.
Elected to the club’s foundation board were Chris Holm and Jerry Schwallier.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.