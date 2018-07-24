Scottsdale firm adds former firefighter to law practice

Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group has added Mark Robens to its Family Law, Emergency Services and Aviation Practice Group.

“Mark is a real asset to our family law practice,” founder Jordan Rose stated. “He has represented many high-profile business and sports figures in complicated divorce matters, and we are thrilled he will join our great team.”

Robens’ Family Law practice focuses on “the complex cases including large asset, business valuation, high-profile business owners and businesses, athletes and entertainment industry clients,” according to the release.

“I was attracted to Rose Law Group because of the reputation of their practice group,” Mr. Robens stated. “I have watched the family law group led by Kaine Fisher grow in success. It started to be everywhere I turned someone talking about the good job Rose Law Group attorneys were doing for family clients, and I wanted to be involved in that kind of high-energy practice.”

Mr. Robens, who has more than 30 years practicing law, joins Mr. Fisher, partner and director of Family Law at Rose Law Group, who has led the family law practice for six years.

In addition to practicing law, Mr. Robens simultaneously had a professional fire service career as a firefighter, captain and paramedic, retiring as an assistant fire chief in 2013.

“He is an experienced legal consultant and speaker to fire departments, fire districts, emergency medical agencies and hospitals throughout the country,” the release stated.

A licensed airline transport pilot/commercial pilot, Mr. Robens has flown as an airline, med-evac and corporate pilot.

He is also a former judge pro tem of the Maricopa County Superior Court Family Law Bench and frequently serves as a family law mediator, the release stated.

