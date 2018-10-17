Scottsdale golf course improvements cater to all skill levels

The Starfire Golf Club in Scottsdale is undergoing a $750,000 transformation designed for experienced and novice players.

The course, which is off Hayden north of Shea, is being transformed into a King 18-hole (par 70) course and a Mulligan 9-hole (par 28) course. In addition, practice and teaching facilities are being enhanced to include an expanded driving range.

The new 9-hole course and driving range will open Thursday, Nov. 1.

The 9-hole course features a layout that will allow novice golfers, juniors, families and skilled low-handicapped players to enjoy a round of golf all at the same time, according to a release.

Features of the course include a standard size hole and a larger 15-inch hole for an easier target, as well as five different tee boxes making each hole distance longer or shorter depending on the experience of the golfer.

“The Mulligan 9-hole course is a complete new way of bringing a fresh experience to any group that has a wide range of ability enabling all to have an enjoyable time,” stated Matt Lupton, Starfire general manager. “We are excited for everyone to come out and try all of the changes in November and see for themselves just how fun playing with the family can be.”

The 18-hole course has been enhanced with new landscape design.

Starfire Grille, the golf club’s restaurant, also is undergoing a renovation that includes a new wood-fired pizza oven and an enhanced kitchen area. The expanded menu will include a variety of artisan pizza and pasta offerings for dining in or as a take-away option.

Starfire Golf Club is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tee times can be booked online at starfiregolfclub.com.

