Scottsdale instructor teaches breathing methods to combat stress

A new business in Scottsdale called Stop and Breathe specializes in teaching people proper breathing methods, deep breathing, relaxation exercises and visualization techniques, according to a release.

Owned by Susan Ginsberg, Stop and Breathe is designed to help people “combat stress, insomnia, high blood pressure, chronic headaches, fibromyalgia, social anxiety disorder and many other health-related issues,” the release stated.

Ms. Ginsberg has trained and certified hundreds of yoga instructors, therapists, teachers and healthcare providers how to teach others to breathe and relax to combat stress and anxiety, the release stated.

“I founded Stop and Breathe in Chicago many years ago to help others literally ‘find their breath’ and experience comfort and relief during very stressful moments in their lives,” she stated. “Helping people learn healthy breathing techniques and establishing a personal wellness regime for them brings me a great deal of joy, and I’m very excited to continue my therapeutic breathing work here in Arizona.”

Ms. Ginsberg offers 60-minute, one-on-one Relaxy Hour breathing and relaxation sessions to individuals. She also provides group breathing workshops to seniors living in nursing homes and residential communities and can help employees at small companies and large corporations learn how to manage stress and anxiety in their personal or professional lives, the release stated.

The cost of Ms. Ginsberg’s individual Relaxy Hour sessions at her home office is $100 for the initial, 75-minute session, which includes a phone or email consultation beforehand and a custom-made, essential oils blend that she creates for every client. After that, cost of the sessions is $80 per hour.

For more information about Stop and Breathe or to schedule an individual or group session, call 480-388-2780 or visit stopandbreathe.org.

