Scottsdale law group establishes state’s first hemp practice

Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group has named attorney and partner Adam Trenk director of the Rose Law Group, pc cannabis and hemp departments.

This comes as the innovative Scottsdale firm is the first in the state to establish a stand-alone hemp department, according to a press release.

Rose Law Group has been on the leading edge of the burgeoning hemp industry and has been instrumental in working closely with the Arizona Department of Agriculture, as it promulgated rules governing the hemp industry in Arizona.

RLG calls on its extensive background representing agricultural interests and farmers around the state, along with the medical cannabis industry, in the way it approaches issues related to hemp.

As the firm of record for some of the largest hemp growing operations in Arizona, Rose Law Group believes it is time to devote more focused resources to its hemp practice, the press release stated.

Rose Law Group has also been working in the medical cannabis practice since the voters first approved the initiative many years ago.

Mr. Trenk is redoubling his efforts to support the medical marijuana legalization efforts by establishing a political action committee he will lead to encourage voters to transition to recreational use in 2020.

“As the new director of both the cannabis law and hemp law, Adam brings deep roots in the agricultural community combined with vast regulatory and public policy experience. For nearly a decade he has been representing traditional agriculture interests in Arizona. His knowledge and experience has led to many legal victories when working with hemp regulations to provide clients unmatched advice and assistance. We are excited to see him now leading this area of our practice,” said Jordan Rose, founder of Rose Law Group, in a prepared statement.

Mr. Trenk also assisted the planning directors of several municipalities across the state in drafting the MMJ specific zoning regulations for their communities, and facilitated public comments that shaped the MMJ regulations with the Department of Health in 2010 and 2011.

“Having started my career with the Rose Law Group pc and being immersed in the regulation and promulgation of the medical marijuana industry in Arizona for the past 10 years, I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring the department forward and expand our area of practice to include industrial hemp production,” said Mr. Trenk in a prepared statement.

“Rose Law Group has a reputation of excellence at the cutting edge of innovation, and this professional development provides the opportunity for me to ensure it remains at the forefront as new markets emerge and drive our local and State economies.”

