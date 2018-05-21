Scottsdale loan officer receives 2 national awards

Stacy Orozco, a loan originator of primary residential mortgage, was recently recognized as one of the top 1 percent of Mortgage Originators by Mortgage Executive magazine. She was also named a Top Producer by National Mortgage News.

Each publication compiles a comprehensive list of loan officers across America with a requirement of at least $30 million in home loans for 2017, according to a press release.

The purpose of these awards is to recognize and celebrate the service, dedication, and hard work loan officers put into serving their customers during the home loan process.

“Stacy exemplifies our mission of providing a positive and personal experience for our customers. With her help, we assisted nearly 25,000 families across the nation finance their homeownership goals just last year,” said CEO and President of PRMI, David Zitting in a prepared statement.

Ms. Orozco has more than 20 of years of experience in the mortgage industry and specializes mainly in the purchase of home loans. In 2017, she helped nearly 140 community members achieve homeownership.

“I am honored to receive such recognition from these publications,” Ms. Orozco said. “But I couldn’t have done it without my team and I thank each of them for all of their hard work.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.