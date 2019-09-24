Scottsdale McDonald’s celebrates grand re-opening, Sept. 28

Scottsdale’s 92nd St. and Shea McDonald’s rolls back prices for Sept. 28 grand opening. (Submitted photos)

The Scottsdale McDonald’s at 9251 E. Shea Blvd. will hold its grand re-opening on Saturday, Sept. 28, offering prices from 1989 and new features.

The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restaurant roll back 1989 prices include hamburgers for 39 cents from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and cheeseburgers for 49 cents from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. All offers have a five per order limit, according to a press release.

To kick off the grand opening day, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the first 50 customers will receive a “Fountain Drink for a Year” coupon with cup, and from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., the first 50 customers will receive a “Free Extra Value Meal for a Year” coupon.

Family activities will include the Scottsdale Fire Department, photo booth/selfie station and a prize wheel for free McDonald’s merchandise starting at 11 a.m., the release said, adding that managers and crew will be dressed in diner-themed outfits.

New features include upgraded technology, new menu items and service accommodating a “more fun and modern guest experience,” according to the release.

The Scottsdale restaurant’s technology upgrades include the option of app-based mobile ordering; a digital self-order kiosk and Bluetooth table locators for dine-in table service, indoor and outdoor digital menu boards and free Wi-fi.

Kiosks allow guests time to browse the menu, find new options and tailor their meal the way they want, the release said, adding that there will even be new parking spaces for curbside pickup.

“With our easy-to-use self-order kiosks, customers can place orders in advance and skip the front counter to have food brought right to the table,” said Jerry Wernau, Scottsdale McDonald’s owner/operator, in a prepared statement.

“It’s a new way to enjoy our food, and for added convenience, we have an app and McDelivery which allow personalization and curbside delivery as well as delivery to homes and work via Uber Eats.”

Mr. Wernau and co-owner Mark Kramer will donate 10 percent of all self-order kiosk sales for the first 15 days in October, up to $1,000, to Cochise Elementary School.

The restaurant’s design was described as “comfortable modern” with new decor accented by multiple colors; zoned seating areas in a variety of seating types and comfortable configurations; and lower lighting levels in the dining area utilizing pendant fixtures.

The exterior incorporates glass and metal for a contemporary look and dual-lane drive-thru.

Plus, there is a new music-themed interactive play area for children, the Muscial PlayPlace, featuring a wall mount piano and touch/sound elements with musical cause-and-effect activities, such as scales, notes and melodies.

In addition to the Sept. 28 grand opening, several on-going, free community events are planned, the release noted.

“Our restaurant has been modernized to reflect McDonald’s new customer experience,” said Mr. Wernau.

“Our grand opening celebration and community events will give guests a proper introduction to a beautiful restaurant where they can meet, relax and enjoy a good quality meal.”

Community events

September & October – Snack Happy Hour (3-5 p.m.) featuring dessert promotions.

October – Senior Tuesdays will be an ongoing event featuring food and drink specials. The October special is Free coffee/soft drink and 59 cent hamburger/cheeseburger.

November – Spin The Wheel Saturdays will give customers an opportunity to spin a prize wheel when using the self-order kiosk.

