Scottsdale native Waldrip introduces employment mobile app

Scottsdale native Jason Waldrip announces GigSmart, a new mobile app that helps connect workers with employers.

The Denver technology guru is a former Pinnacle High School student, according to a press release detailing the mobile app available on Apple and Google Play stores.

Workers can build a profile using more than 3,000 pre-loaded job skills, the release said, describing GigSmart, which serves all industries and all worker skills .

According to the release, GigSmart connects businesses, charities and individuals who have urgent, on-demand labor needs with workers seeking to earn income, gain experience, volunteer, or follow their passion.

Through the app, a business, charity, or individual requester can create a free gig posting that allows workers to apply, or search by skill, review profiles, and send a gig request to the worker or volunteer of choice, the release described.

Upon acceptance, the worker can go to the job site or begin working remotely based on the requirements. When the job is complete, the worker is also paid through the app, the release said.

Visit: gigsmart.com.

