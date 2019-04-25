Scottsdale nonprofit S.E.E.4VETS among SBA honorees

Scottsdale-based non-profit, S.E.E.4VETS is among honorees for the Arizona Small Business Week 2019 winners.

The state’s award-winning entrepreneurs and small businesses will be recognized during the Arizona Small Business Association’s 26th Annual Enterprise Business Awards Luncheon on May 2 at the Hilton Embassy Suites Scottsdale Resort, according a press release.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will hold National Small Business Week ceremonies May 5-6 in Washington, D.C. where awards will be presented to winners from across the country in a number of small business categories.

The Arizona Veteran Advocate of the Year 2019 award recipient, S.E.E.4VETS — Support Education and Employment for Vets — founded in October 2013 is the only non-profit veteran organization funding Arizona community colleges to help prepare the “under-prepared student veteran,” according to the release.



Veterans are assisted with improving academic standings in math, English and writing for tutoring and course work not covered by the GI Bill, the release said.



S.E.E.4VETS also collaborates with community colleges in shaping and implementing programs to improve student veteran retention, and inspire veterans to “persist and advance” in their school work, the release noted.

Grant funds support tutoring-type programs, performance-based scholarships, and to facilitate the improvement/expansion of veteran services centers at community colleges.



In addition, S.E.E.4VETS provides student veteran-employer business connection venues to promote the unique and specific talents former service members contribute to the workplace, the release said.



The organization also funds Veteran Upward Bound projects in Arizona and Nevada, provides financial support to veterans to start and stay in higher education. According to the release, S.E.E.4VETS has disbursed more than $200,000 to 14 community colleges and assisted 1,030 veterans.

S.E.E.4VETS has a board of volunteer directors who provide “thoughtful performance guidance and governance to the organization,” the release stated.

S.E.E.4VETS Vice-chairman, retired Lt. General Vern “Rusty” Findley, who served 35 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as the Vice Commander of Air Mobility Command in December 2011, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.



To celebrate National Small Business Week 2019, the U.S. Small Business Administration honors Arizona entrepreneurs and small businesses as more than 97 percent of the businesses in the state are small businesses, according to the release, adding that small businesses are the greatest sources of innovation, jobs and revenue growth in Arizona’s economy.

“Each year the SBA has the honor of spotlighting Arizona winners of our Small Business Week awards in a ceremony that recognizes and celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and community activism that has long characterized the small business community of our great state,” said Robert J. Blaney, the district director of the SBA in Arizona, in a prepared statement.

“These men and women are the risk takers, the innovators and the employers that fuel our economy and daily serve our communities as local leaders.”



For more information call ASBA at 602-306-4000.



Visit: sba.gov.

