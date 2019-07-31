Scottsdale North Marketplace is purchased for $16M

Scottsdale North Marketplace is purchased in a $16 million transaction. (Submitted photo)

A north Scottsdale retail center has new ownership after a $16 million sale that recently closed for Scottsdale North Marketplace.

The 68,522-square-foot retail center at Scottsdale Road and Lone Mountain Road, was purchased by a joint venture between Holualoa Companies and Epic Real Estate Partners, according to a press release.

Scottsdale North Marketplace is approximately 75 percent occupied and anchored by “a high-performing AJ’s Fine Foods and a variety of local and national retail, medical and service tenants,” the release said.

The center, built in 2007-2008 on 11.35 acres, serves north Scottsdale and Carefree/Cave Creek amongst Scottsdale’s “most affluent neighborhoods,” the release said, noting an average household income exceeding $150,000 within a three-mile radius.

Stan Shafer, chief operating Officer of Holualoa Companies, called the property an ideal opportunity for the new owners because of the strong group of tenants combined with the opportunity to add new leases.

“This is a tremendous project in an ideal location with a strong anchor tenant in AJ’s Fine Foods,” said Mr. Shafer in a prepared statement.

“When you look at the demographics along with the opportunity to grow the tenant base and make it even more dynamic, it was a very inviting transaction. We were pleased to be able to work with Epic Real Estate Partners to make this happen.”

Newmark Knight Frank’s Capital Markets group represented the Irvine, California-based seller Value Rock Investment Partners in the sale to Epic Real Estate Partners, LLC and Holualoa Companies.

NKF Executive Managing Director CJ Osbrink represented the seller with vice chairman Pete Bethea and senior managing directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy.

“Scottsdale North Marketplace presents new ownership with an immediate value-add opportunity with in-place rents well below market value and shopping center occupancy at 74.6 percent,” said Mr. Osbrink in a prepared statement.

“The asset will allow ownership to capitalize on affluent surrounding demographics, Scottsdale Road frontage and a strong-performing grocery anchor, the only high-end supermarket serving the The Boulders, Carefree, and Desert Mountain communities.”

