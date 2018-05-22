Scottsdale occupational therapist joins international training team

An occupational therapist from Scottsdale will join an international team in Switzerland to teach a course designed to benefit expectant mothers and their babies.

Sari Ann Lewis will be in the Swiss alpine village of Kiental at the Kientalerhof Center for Wellbeing, May 31-June 3, with a team that will present a course on neonatal cardiovascular craniosacral therapy.

“These advanced techniques benefit expectant mothers and their babies in utero and after birth for nervous system calming and integration of the heart and blood supply,” according to a release announcing the trip.

Ms. Lewis’ practice Sari Hands PLC at Frank Lloyd Wright and Redfield in Scottsdale treats neck pain, headaches, anxiety, concussion/post concussive symptoms and offers “Welcome to the World newborn and infant visits,” the release stated.

Ms. Lewis has 35-plus years as an occupational therapist and more than 20 years practicing as a registered craniosacral therapist.

