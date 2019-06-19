Scottsdale Private Event Venues’ Karen May wins award

Scottsdale Private Event Venues has announced Karen L. May is the 2019 Smart Women in Meetings Award winner in the visionary category.

Karen L. May (right). (Submitted photo)

This award’s platform honors women who are making significant impacts on the meetings industry and inspiring female meeting ambassadors worldwide, according to a press release.

The Smart Women in Meetings Awards recognizes the industry’s top female meeting professionals in seven categories including hall of fame, visionaries, industry leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, stellar performers and rising stars.

Industry peers and colleagues nominate each candidate. These award winners have earned top honors for their commitment and significant contributions to the meetings industry.

“As the leader of a Woman Owned business under the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, I am honored to promote such a worthy cause for my fellow women in meetings to celebrate our industry, and support and salute each other’s goals and accomplishments,” Smart Meetings founder and CEO Marin Bright said in a prepared statement.

“The Smart Women in Meetings Awards are especially close to my heart. I am proud to provide a platform for all the women in our industry who drive change and celebrate our progress together as one united community.”

