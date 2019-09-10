Scottsdale Quarter has three new tenants: Gorjana, PAIGE, vineyard vines

Scottsdale Quarter adds Gorjana, PAIGE and vineyard vines. (Photo by Mark Skalny)

Scottsdale Quarter welcomes three new stores to its lineup of tenants in 2019: Gorjana, PAIGE and vineyard vines.

The three tenants will open in the newly-constructed L Block of Phase III located on the east end of the property between 73rd Place and 73rd Street, according to a press release.

Gorjana is slated to open in late October. Found in more than 1,000 retailers nationwide, the Scottsdale Quarter location marks its 13th brick-and-mortar store, the release said of the jewelry company founded by Arizona State University alums Gorjana and Jason Griffin Reidel in Laguna Beach, California more than 15 years ago.

PAIGE, “born and raised in Los Angeles since 2005,” is a California lifestyle collection for men and women that offers fashionable, seasonal favorites and wardrobe staples that can be worn every day and do not go out of style. The Scottsdale Quarter store, projected to be open during holiday 2019, this marks the brands 16th location, the release noted.

Also, vineyard vines, the lifestyle apparel brand “best known for its smiling pink whale,” will open in November. Created by brothers, Ian and Shep Murray, who left their desk jobs more than 20 years ago to make clothes representing “the Good Life,” vineyard vines has apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

