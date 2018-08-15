Scottsdale ranch to offer ‘cowboy lifestyle’ experience

Luxury real estate network Christie’s International Real Estate, with its affiliates Walt Danley Realty in Scottsdale and PureWest Real Estate in Bozeman, Mont., together announce a new marketing venture: the sale of two ranches as a single “cowboy lifestyle” offering.

This “new class of experiential real estate,” which owners Morton and Donna Fleischer created, packages the two ranches to give their new steward a full immersion into the experience of the U.S. west, both old and new, according to a press release.

Mr. Fleischer has conceived and sold more than 20 real estate companies and was the first to envision Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as opportunities for single tenant restaurant real estate, which was considered a risk at the time but has proven highly successful since.

He is a founder and chairman of Store Capital Corp., a Scottsdale-based REIT with $6.3 billion in assets, for which a unit of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway group invested $377 million last year for a 9.8 percent stake, a release states.

Store is the third Fleischer-founded company that has been traded on the New York Stock Exchange. He and his team sold Franchise Finance Corporation of America to GE Capital in 2001 and sold Spirit Finance Corporation to a private investor consortium in 2007.

“I grew up watching Roy Rogers and John Wayne on the silver screen,” Mr. Fleischer said in a prepared statement. “The code of the west — where your word is your bond — came to define my business ethics and my life. My Midwestern childhood was right out of Mark Twain. As a serial entrepreneur, however, I became immersed in Wall Street.

“It soon became clear to me that if I wanted to live to be an old man, I needed escapes and to keep my soul close to the land and borrow freedom by living a diversified western lifestyle. This is the reason these two ranches belong together. I am confident that corporate executives worldwide will relate to this.”

The Arizona ranch, MorDo, represents the New West and is 20 minutes from Scottsdale. The ranch comprises nearly 100 acres with a grand Estancia home styled in the Argentinian tradition with an open floor plan and outdoor courtyards.

The four-bedroom, six-bath estate has hosted many guests in the past and includes a guesthouse and manger’s house; a steam room and sauna; tennis courts; a green house; and a 100-year assured water supply, among several other amenities.

“What brings these properties to life for me is how the Fleischers displayed their art. The Arizona ranch has a dedicated building, the Art Museum, to display their collection of California Impressionism and Russian art. Mort often uses the Arizona Museum as his office space so he can work while enjoying their paintings,” Rick Moeser, executive director of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a prepared statement.

“Their Western collectables of vintage saddles, spurs, chaps and rifles are on display throughout the ranch. I find it ingenious how art is so much a fabric of their Old and New West lifestyle.”

Walt Danley, president of Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate, described the ranches as a “four-season opportunity to enjoy the full ranching lifestyle.”

“Both ranches, which took years to assemble, have top-flight management and equipment in place, and unparalleled living quarters,” he said in a prepared statement. “The next owner needs only to move in to enjoy this lifestyle.”

Mr. Fleischer, 81, said the “Cowboy Lifestyle” helped to extend his active life span.

“Owning both MorDo and Horse Thief Basin—the luxury and convenience of the New West and the cultural legacy of the old west—affords the opportunity to own sanctuary and respite,” he said.

“Even when you aren’t in either place, just knowing they exist and that they always await clears a mental space that makes the challenges of the day seem smaller and more manageable. This opportunity isn’t just the chance of a lifetime, it’s the chance for a lifetime.”

