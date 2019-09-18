Scottsdale real estate firm celebrates first anniversary

Agents, clients, partners, and staff join in to celebrate Platinum Living Realty’s first anniversary as an independent realty brokerage. Platinum Living Realty, which separated from its national brand a year ago, had many achievements and successes to recognize over the last year. (Submitted photos)

Platinum Living Realty, an independent luxury real estate brokerage with four offices across Arizona, recently celebrated its first anniversary as an independent brokerage.

Last summer, Platinum Living Realty owners and husband-and-wife team Jay and Michelle Macklin made the decision to take their growing brokerage firm independent and to separate from the national brand they had been working with for a number of years.

Now a year later, Platinum Living Realty has established its footprint in the Valley’s real estate scene, according to a press release.

Jay and Michelle Macklin (Submitted photo)

“We founded Platinum Living Realty as an alternative to the classic real estate model. Looking back on the last year, the results of our labor show that this decision has resonated with many in our industry,” said Ms. Macklin in a prepared statement. “We are proud of all that we have been able to accomplish in the last year and look forward to continued success for our firm, our agents, and our clients in the years to come.”

Platinum Living Realty takes a different approach than traditional real estate brokerages by providing agents with a customized package of over 20 marketing tools to help effectively target and grow their businesses; consistent and individualized coaching to work through challenges and problems that arise; abundant opportunities for generating new leads and clients; plus other tools and policies that focus on the agent’s success.

In the last year, Platinum Living Realty has been recognized as a leader in the industry by numerous media outlets, realty groups, and independent organizations, the press release stated.

The brokerage has grown to over 140 real estate agents with a vast array of specialties, having recruited 74 new agents over the last year. Platinum Living Realty was most recently named a finalist for 2019 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics and included in Real Trends’ list of Top 500 Largest Independent Brokerages.

Platinum Living Realty has also added a new office in Casa Grande, opened a kiosk at Scottsdale Fashion Square, launched a weekly radio show, and is in the process of remodeling one of its north Scottsdale offices.

“After reflecting on our first year as a new independent brokerage, it’s the best decision we could have made for our business,” said Mr. Macklin in a prepared statement. “We’ve been successful in establishing a culture of shared success at Platinum Living Realty, which has attracted the best agents in the industry and helped us to deliver the best results for our clients.”

Platinum Living Realty celebrated its one-year anniversary with a party at their Waterfront office in Old Town Scottsdale on Sept. 6. Agents, partners, and clients attended to celebrate the success of the independent brokerage.

