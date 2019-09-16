Scottsdale Realtor J. Stephen Tracy joins Platinum Living Realty

J. Stephen Tracy Joins Platinum Living Realty (Submitted photo)

Platinum Living Realty announces that J. Stephen Tracy has joined the independent luxury real estate brokerage with four offices statewide.

The veteran retailer, with more than three decades of real estate experience assisting those looking to buy or sell a home, holds his real estate license and has been a licensed attorney since 1992, serving clients in various states, according to a press release.

“With all of my experience involving difficult real estate transactions and litigation, I have maintained a results-oriented disposition,” said Mr. Tracy in a prepared statement.

“By joining Platinum Living Realty, I’ll have the resources and coaching to stay up to date on real estate trends and deliver my clients the best results.”

He also owned his own title company and has experience with both commercial and residential real estate transactions.

“We are pleased to have Steve join Platinum Living Realty,” said Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, in a prepared statement.

“Steve’s diverse background will serve our clients well in achieving their real estate goals.”

Platinum Living Realty provides agents with a customized package of more than 20 marketing tools to help target and grow their businesses; offers individualized coaching and other tools for agent success, the release noted of the company that has more than 140 real estate agents.

