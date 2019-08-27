Scottsdale Realtor Katie Whelan joins Platinum Living Realty

Katie Whelan has joined Platinum Living Realty (Submitted photo)

Platinum Living Realty has announced the addition of Katie Whelan to the independent luxury real estate brokerage.

Before becoming a Realtor, Ms. Whelan held various leadership and executive positions with retail companies such as Target, Toys R Us, Michaels Stores, and PetSmart, where she oversaw product development and design plus other responsibilities, according to a press release.

After more than 15 years in the industry, she decided to parlay her business skills into a real estate career, the release said.

“We are so happy to have Katie join Platinum Living Realty,” said Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, in a prepared statement.

“Katie is a skilled negotiator who believes in the power of a win-win approach and will bring a lot of value to the Platinum Living Realty team.”

A veteran of 16 moves in six states, she understands firsthand how overwhelming relocating a family can be, she said.

“The term ‘home’ can mean many things to many people, which is why I work very closely with my clients to ensure that they have a positive home-buying or -selling experience,” said Ms. Whelan in a prepared statement.

“I’m excited to be joining Platinum Living Realty to take my realty skills to the next level and better serve my clients.”

Platinum Living Realty takes a different approach than traditional real estate brokerages by providing agents with a customized package of more than 20 marketing tools to help target and grow their businesses; individualized coaching; abundant opportunities for generating new leads and clients and more, according to the release.

