Scottsdale Realtor Otley Smith joins Platinum Living Realty

Otley Smith, a Cave Creek resident and Scottsdale-area realtor, has joined Platinum Living Realty real estate brokerage.

The company, with four offices across Arizona, announces the addition of Mr. Smith, who is an experienced Realtor with a background as a custom home builder, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled that Otley has chosen to join Platinum Living Realty,” said Jay Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, in a prepared statement.

“In addition to his impressive work as a Realtor in Scottsdale, Otley spent a decade specializing in building upscale, custom-designed homes so he can identify quality workmanship and offer an unparalleled level of service.”

Mr. Smith chose Platinum Living Realty for its valuable coaching, training and back office systems that help agents succeed. He is also a family man who travels around the country supporting his son and daughter who race BMX bikes and mountain bikes.

“My background in building custom homes has given me extensive knowledge that benefits my clients who value personalized service and quality,” said Mr. Smith in a prepared statement.

“I am thrilled to be working with Jay and Michelle Macklin because they offer the best tools an agent can ask for, which ultimately benefits my clients.”

Platinum Living Realty provides agents with a customized package of more than 20 marketing tools to help target and grow their businesses; individualized coaching; abundant opportunities for generating new leads and clients; plus other tools and policies for the agent’s success.

Platinum Living Realty has more than 140 real estate agents helping home buyers and sellers navigate Arizona’s real estate market, the release added.

