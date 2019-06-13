Scottsdale REALTOR to serve on Canadien global committee

Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS member Tricia Lehane has been selected as the only U.S. REALTOR to serve on the Canadian Real Estate Association 2019-20 Global Committee.

Tricia Lehane (Submitted photo)

CREA CEO Michael Bourque informed Ms. Lehane she was appointed “to help members participate in international business opportunities, while influencing policy significantly affecting Canadian REALTORS,” according to a press release

A Colorado native who worked in Canada for 30 years before relocating to Arizona, Ms. Lehane is a certified international property and resort and second-home property specialist.

“I have held educational workshops about the Scottsdale market with potential home buyers and sellers in every major Western Canadian City,” Ms. Lehane said in a prepared statement.

Her most recent trip to British Columbia included eight cities in five days, a release states.

“Tricia has the unique skills necessary to service the international real estate market,” SAAR CEO Rebecca Grossman said in a prepared statement.

“She also chairs our Global Committee, hosted our first Inbound Trade Mission from Canada, and serves on the National Association of REALTORS Global Business and Alliance Committee.”

Ms. Lehane is an associate on the RE/MAX Excalibur real estate team in Scottsdale and an exclusive residential REALTOR for the Canada Arizona Business Council.

RE/MAX Excalibur President and CEO Howard Lien described her as a “full-time real estate professional who gives much of her free time to helping improve the industry for everybody.”

“Tricia has built business relationships with a Canadian-based lender and cross-border tax specialists as a resource to expertly assist clients,” CABC CEO Glenn Williamson said in a prepared statement.

