Scottsdale resident joins real estate firm as construction manager

Hines, an international real estate firm, is expanding its Phoenix office by hiring two construction managers, Andrew Snedeker of Scottsdale and Brad Kanwischer, who will oversee construction of a new gated community in North Scottsdale.
In their roles as construction managers, the men will be responsible for conceptual budgeting, scheduling, due diligence, construction management and consultant and contractor coordination, according to a release.
“Brad and Andrew each bring more than a decade of extensive real estate experience, tremendous project management skills and deep industry relationships to their new roles at Hines,” Chris Anderson, managing director and Arizona leader for Hines, stated in a release.
Mr. Kanwischer is overseeing construction for Hines’ office properties in Arizona and its first residential project, Asteria Highlands, a new gated neighborhood in North Scottsdale that will include 40 acres and 31 single-family lots.
Mr. Snedeker is overseeing construction at Renaissance Square in downtown Phoenix as part of Hines’ property management role at the twin buildings.
He also will work on Hines’ upcoming self-storage projects in the Valley.
Mr. Snedeker previously served as vice president of project and development services at Cushman & Wakefield. He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management at Arizona State University.
Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 201 cities in 24 countries. For more information, visit hines.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.