Scottsdale Rotarians hear how GPEC attracts business to region

The vice president of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council recently told members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale about GPEC’s mission and the efforts it has made to bring hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs to the region.

Mitchell Allen spoke in August at a meeting at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.

Introducing Mr. Allen, Rotarian Sara Crosby-Hartman stated that “GPEC, a true public-private partnership, is the regional economic development organization for Greater Phoenix,” according to a release.

GPEC works with 22-member cities and towns, Maricopa County and more than 150 private-sector investors to attract businesses to Phoenix.

Mr. Allen stated that besides attracting businesses, GPEC’s mission is to help quality businesses grow and “advocate for Greater Phoenix’s competitiveness.”

Since 1989, GPEC has assisted more than 740 businesses as they relocated and expanded to the region and brought more than 130,000 jobs to the area. It also has helped bring $14.4 billion in capital investment to the region, according to the release.

GPEC services include market data and analysis, operational cost analysis, connectivity to key resources, speed to market support, site-selection assistance, economic impact analysis and economic policy competitiveness.

Mr. Allen also spoke about Phoenix’s market size and growth and the region’s cost of living being 5 percent lower than the national average.

Laborers, customer service and food service have driven much the region’s employment growth, he stated.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale speakers, projects, programs and meeting dates and locations, visit scottsdalerotary.org or call 480-945-6158.

