Scottsdale skydiving facility makes flight available to all ability levels

About 40 people participated Aug. 28 at iFLY Phoenix during All Abilities Night, an indoor skydiving program “aimed at providing an encouraging experience to those with varying physical and mental abilities,” according to a release.

“All Abilities Night gives flyers a sense of freedom from their everyday challenges and inspires them to conquer the unimaginable,” Brandy Coats, general manager at iFLY Phoenix, stated in a release. “It is an honor to be able to host a night like this that brings so much joy to not only the flyer, but to their families as well.”

The indoor skydiving facility is designed to replicate the sensation of freefall, creating conditions that allow the participants to fly on a smooth cushion of air.

For the event, iFLY partnered with local adaptive, inclusion and special needs organizations, offering discounted rates for participants.

All Abilities flyers received a pre-flight training session, flight gear and, with the help of certified flight instructors, “learned to fly and experience true human flight in a supportive and safe environment,” the release stated.

