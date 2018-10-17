Scottsdale wins Cigna Well-Being Award for wellness practices

The city of Scottsdale was one of the winners at the fifth annual Cigna Well-Being Awards luncheon.

Scottsdale earned the award for demonstrating a “strong commitment to improving the health and wellness of employees through workplace wellness program,” according to a press release.

This is the fourth consecutive year Scottsdale has been selected for the award. COPE Community Services, Inc., Human Resource Training and The Sundt Companies, Inc. were also winners of the 2018 Cigna Well-Being Awards.

