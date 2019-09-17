Scottsdale’s Quagliata develops first Open House digital platform

Shannon Quagliata, founder and CEO of PRE Open House (Submitted photos)

Shannon Quagliata, of Scottsdale, designed an app and online platform that is transforming home buying for consumers.

Ms. Quagliata, who built her real estate business by holding open houses for years, was confronted with how to help home buyers find and access open houses, communicate with agents holding them and helping fellow agents navigate similar obstacles, according to a press release.

Since starting a real estate career in 2005, Ms. Quagliata, a multi-million dollar producer and one of Re/Max’s top agents in Arizona was interested in these issues and others that inspired her to create PRE Open House, a one stop, one click website and mobile app for real estate agents and home buyers to find, schedule, save and map open houses.

PRE Open House, allows consumers to search current and Coming Soon open houses in one convenient location while maintaining seamless communication with real estate agents, the release detailed of the locally developed program designed to improve the home buying and selling process.

The innovation is said to be the only app on the market showing “Coming Soon” and “Pre-Market” properties, allowing consumers to see properties first and preview more homes before going on the market, according to the release.

“PRE Open House was created to make finding and attending open houses easier for home buyers,” said Ms. Quagliata, founder/CEO of PRE Open House, in a prepared statement.

“This digital platform will reduce the stress of finding open houses by allowing users to search, save, schedule and instantly message real estate agents all within one website and app.”

PRE Open House is free to home buyers and is the first digital platform that provides a direct line of communication between real estate agents and home buyers. The innovative patent pending messaging platform allows home buyers to instantly message with open house agents directly, and in real-time, without sharing their private contact information, the release said.

This proprietary messaging platform creates a seamless way for agents and home buyers to communicate instantly regarding important information such as gate codes, special showing times, or directions while still protecting the privacy of the home buyer.

The app, available for download on both Android and iOS devices, allows users to create an account and save open houses through specific search criteria such as zip code, price, square footage and home layout. A user-friendly draw feature can be used to isolate smaller areas within a zip code.

Users can RSVP for open houses, schedule visits, view detailed information on the listing and instantly map directions to the open house all within the app. Push notifications allow for instant updates on newly-listed open houses matching the home buyer’s saved search criteria, including off-market properties unavailable to the public.

PRE Open House allows real estate agents to advertise and promote their open houses directly to home buyers for the first time on a platform just for open houses. PRE Open House’s current launch includes all areas within Maricopa County, the release added.

