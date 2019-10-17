Scottsdale’s SWCC celebrates 25 years of caring for wildlife

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale cares for and rehabilitates more than 300 animals currently. (Photo by Arianna Grainey)

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale has been helping save Arizona’s wildlife for the past 25 years.

The wild animal rescue and rehabilitation center is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding, this year, as it continues efforts helping orphaned bear cubs, rescuing beavers from a canal, caring for baby bobcats, foxes and raccoons displaced after storms and more.

The SWCC rescues and rehabilitates wildlife that has been injured, displaced, and orphaned. Once rehabilitated, they are returned to the wild but sanctuary is provided to animals that cannot be released back to the wild, according to a press release.

Southwest Wildlife’s journey began in the early 1990s when Linda Searles “had a life-changing encounter with an orphaned coyote pup named ‘Don,’” the release said, describing how a farmer accidentally ran over a den of coyote puppies with his tractor.

The farmer sought help for the sole survivor puppy, Don, but there were no veterinarians available to help. However, the farmer found Ms. Searles, who understood the pressing need for a rehabilitation and rescue center for wild animals, the release said.

In 1994, 10 acres of land in Scottsdale near 156th Street and Rio Verde Drive was purchased to pursue a rehabilitation and rescue center initiative.

“Our goal has always been to save our wildlife one animal, one life at a time,” said Ms. Searles in a prepared statement.

Twenty-five years later, the center treats and houses more than 300 wild animals at any given time including bears, skunks, mountain lions, foxes, javelinas, wolves and a jaguar, the release noted.

“Many of the animals we rescue are rehabilitated and are released back into the wild while others remain at our Nature Center and live with us in peace,” Ms. Searles said.

Southwest Wildlife operates solely from public support, relying on donations and grants to keep the facility open with trained volunteers and veterinarians caring for the animals 24/7. Public tours, small group outings and special event space is also available.

Educational and humane scientific research opportunities are offered in the field of conservation medicine; wildlife education includes advice on living with wildlife and the importance of native wildlife to healthy ecosystems.

The public can even sponsor an animal, the release added.

For more information or to donate: southwestwildlife.org.

