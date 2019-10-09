Sendoso Arizona moves to Camelback Road offices

Sendoso, 6900 E. Camelback Road, expects to grow by more than 200 local jobs by the end of the year. (Submitted photos)

Growing tech company, San Francisco-based Sendoso recently relocated from The Quad in Scottsdale to 6900 E. Camelback Road along the Scottsdale Fashion Square corridor.

JLL announces the company’s expansion to a 36,000-square-foot lease with two full floors including a 14,000-square-foot penthouse, according to a press release, noting the company’s upgraded space from 4,200 square feet.

Located within the 6900 Camelback Tower in a 136,500-square-foot, 11-story office building, part of Sendoso’s new space includes 16-foot-high exposed ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass providing views of Camelback Mountain, downtown Phoenix and the Valley, detailed the release.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new space,” said Kris Rudeegraap, founder and CEO of Sendoso in a prepared statement.

“In just a few years we have earned a reputation for being a trailblazer in our category. Our new offices will allow us to continue to build on that tradition with new customers, new technology and new strategies to deploy our services.”

Sendoso, which provides customized direct mail and gifting for customers across all industry platforms, will have new offices for its sales and customer success operations that the company expects to grow by more than 200 local jobs by the end of the year.

As the company grows, hundreds of new positions in Arizona ranging from sales and customer success to support, operations and management is expected to be added, according to the release.

Ryan Bartos

“This is the perfect space for a company like Sendoso and a strategic location at the center of a young, talented employment base spanning Scottsdale, Phoenix and the East Valley,” JLL Executive Vice President Ryan Bartos, who represented Sendoso in the lease negotiations, said in a prepared statement.

The fully-integrated Sending Platform is for sourcing, storing, shipping and measuring the ROI of anything businesses need to send, described the release.

Sendoso’s software-based direct mail and gifting platform delivers prospecting, warehousing, distribution, inventory tracking and ROI statistics that help to establish personalized customer relationships at scale, the release said.

“Our new Camelback Road location is an invaluable recruitment tool,” said Sendoso COO Michelle Palleschi in a prepared statement.

“We have built out this space as a very collaborative place to work with an open office layout and large conference rooms complemented by small ‘touchdown’ meeting rooms for one to two people. We also have a big break room with a 100-inch TV screen for collaborative stand ups, cold brew on tap and a balcony with 360-degree views of downtown Scottsdale – plus we’re a dog-friendly office.”

