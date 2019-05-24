Seven entrepreneurs receive Allstate Premier Agency designation

Debra Atkinson, who celebrated 25 years serving the Scottsdale community, is among local Allstate agency owners to receive Allstate Premier Agency designation. (Submitted photo)

Seven Allstate exclusive agency owners in Scottsdale have been designated as an Allstate Premier Agency for 2019.

According to a press release, the prestigious Allstate Premier Agency designation is bestowed upon 36% of Allstate’s nearly 11,000 agency owners across the country.

The Premier Agency designation is awarded to Allstate agency owners who have demonstrated excellence in delivering an accessible, knowledgeable and personal customer experience while achieving outstanding business results, the release said.

Scottsdale winners are:

Debra Atkinson located 33725 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite H-120 in Scottsdale;



Brian Klimes located 8140 E. Cactus Road, Suite 720A in Scottsdale;



Dana Mcfarland located 9907 E. Bell Road, Suite 140 in Scottsdale;



Frank Schubert located 8787 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite 120 in Scottsdale;



Kevin Morgan located 8563 E. San Alberto Drive, Suite 135 in Scottsdale;



Misty Everette located 8399 E. Indian School Road, Suite 103 in Scottsdale; and



Nicole Kittelson located 10565 N. 114th St., Suite 113 in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.