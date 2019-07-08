Sharetea opens 1st Arizona site at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Taiwan-based tea concept Sharetea opens at Desert Ridge Marketplace late this summer. (Submitted photo)

Debuting the Boba and Milk Tea Café this summer, Desert Ridge Marketplace adds internationally renowned boba tea brand, Sharetea.

The Taiwan-based black tea and pearl milk café opens its first Arizona location in The District near The Splash Pad, according to a press release, describing Sharetea’s eclectic assortment of teas including traditional iced or hot brewed green or black teas, classic milk teas, freshly pureed fruit flavors, ice blends and creamy concoctions.

Also offered is boba, ice cream, jellies or pudding, the release said.

“Our goal is to keep bringing fresh, cutting-edge concepts to the North Valley,” said Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing at Vestar, in a prepared statement.

“Now, with the addition of Sharetea, our customers can grab an authentic hot or cold brew Taiwanese tea to enjoy while shopping, viewing an outdoor movie, or catching a live concert at our stage.”

In 2017, Desert Ridge Marketplace underwent a transformative $22 million renovation, which “brought the community new and unique concepts, elevated amenities including bocce ball courts, eco-friendly turf, children’s play areas, electric vehicle charging stations and state-of-the-art LED entertainment screens.”

Since the renovation, Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, is noted to have attracted iconic brands and concepts that appealed to the shopping center’s next generation.

“Desert Ridge Marketplace is the perfect venue for our first Arizona location,” said Tracy Tran, business developer/area manager of Sharetea, in a prepared statement.

“Our vibrant atmosphere and tasty beverages will provide North Valley residents a treat they can enjoy with friends and family.”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.