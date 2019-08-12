Shea Homes Arizona closes on three land deals including Storyrock

Shea Homes Arizona will build 51 homes on about 35 acres of land at Storyrock in far northeast Scottsdale with half of the community’s acreage remaining for natural area open space and wildlife corridors. Storyrock photo

Shea Homes Arizona recently closed on three parcels of land including plans to build 51 homes on about 35 acres of land at Storyrock in far northeast Scottsdale.

Homes in this master plan community at 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road will range from approximately 2,845 – 3,983 square feet and “include a narrowed down mix of the homebuilder’s popular Origin and Reserves floorplans,” according to a press release.

Bordered by the McDowell Sonoran Preserve on three sides, the release said residents will be surrounded by the “largest urban preserve in the United States,” on 462 acres with 443 homes developed by Shea and other select homebuilders on lots designed to minimize impact to the land, allowing for 50% of the community’s acreage to remain for natural area open space and wildlife corridors, the release said, noting that groundbreaking on model homes is slated for August 2020.

“As the population of Maricopa County continues to surge, we have been working diligently to identify the right areas to build new Shea Homes communities,” said Shea Homes Arizona Vice President of Sale and Marketing, Ken Peterson in a prepared statement.

In addition to Scottsdale and Avondale, Shea Homes also purchased approximately 75 acres at Pinnacle Peak Road, west of Cave Creek Road, where 53 homes are planned for a new community called Northview at Stone Butte Phase 1 in Phoenix. Model construction for Northview at Stone Butte is expected to begin in August with sales planned for January 2020, the release said.

The homes will offer a mix of some Evolve at Cantilena and Emblem at Aloravita floorplans, both single story and two-story, and ranging from approximately 2,770 – 4,290 square feet. The community is expected to have trails, tot lots, pet stations, fire pits, bocce ball, BBQs and ramadas, the release added.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.