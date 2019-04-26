Shea Homes Arizona wins awards at MAME Awards Competition

Shea Homes Arizona was honored with 12 awards, including being named 2019 MAME Awards Builder of the Year, at the 34th Annual Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence (MAME) Awards Competition Saturday, April 13.



Ken Peterson, vice president of sales and marketing for Shea Homes Arizona and Lynnae Clore, marketing and communications manager for Shea Homes Arizona. (Submitted photo)

This award competition recognizes the exemplary efforts of builders and land developers; interior designers and architects; and sales managers and sales associates, honoring the best in advertising, design, merchandising and sales of the home building industry, according to a press release.



Shea Homes was a winner in best newspaper ad; best magazine ad; best ad campaign; best online banner ad; best virtual tour; best radio ad; best interior merchandising for home from $250,000 from $250,000 to $325,000; best interior merchandising for home over $1 million; best detached product design for homes between $250,000 to $325,000; best detached product design for homes from $325,000 to $450,000; best outdoor merchandising for home under $450,000 and over; and the Grand Award for Builder of the Year.



“I am so proud of my team’s dedication, commitment and passion for excellence,” Ken Peterson, vice president of sales and marketing for Shea Homes Arizona, said in a prepared statement.



“It was an incredible honor for all of us to be recognized as 2019 MAME AWARDS Builder of the Year. We’re committed to the ‘Shea Difference,’ which means delivering great customer experiences, designing beautifully functional homes and communities, and maintaining the integrity of the Shea name for more than a century. This award means so much to our Shea family.”



Finally, Shea was also recognized in the sales achievement (19 Community Representatives were recognized for 2018 sales and dollar volume numbers); Administrative Team Member of the Year (Marcella Ramsey, Design Studio Production Coordinator); Construction Team Member of the Year (Kevin Staschke); and Warranty/Quality Assurance Team Member of the Year (Kyle Stiak).

