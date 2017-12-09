Valley of the Sun JCC Shemesh Camps receive ACA accreditation

The Valley of the Sun JCC Shemesh Camps has received accreditation from the American Camp Association.
“ACA accreditation means that Shemesh Camp at the J submitted to a thorough review of its operations, from staff qualifications and training to emergency management, and that it has complied with the highest standards in the industry,” said Cindy Moore, member of the ACA National Standards Commission.
Shemesh Camp at the J participated in an ACA accreditation visit in July. The agency reviewed more than 300 government-recognized health and safety standards of the camp industry. The accreditation program has a fifty-year history and is continually evaluated and updated to reflect current best practice in camps.
“We have incredibly hard-working staff, amazing facilities and engaging programs and this accreditation by the ACA recognizes our efforts to bring the best possible camp program and experience to the community,” said Megan Rich, director of youth and camp for the Valley of the Sun JCC.
Shemesh Camps at The J offer a year-round camp program with 10 full weeks of summer camp, School’s Out Days and holiday camps.
For more information and to register for Shemesh Camps at The J, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, call 480-634-4949 or visit vosjcc.org/shemeshcamps.
