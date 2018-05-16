Shooting range expands to serve Scottsdale area

C2 Tactical has expanded and will have a grand opening Saturday, May 19, for an indoor shooting range at the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix.
The 25,000-square-foot, “cutting-edge boutique shooting range” will offer 29 air-conditioned lanes, a full-service firearm rental counter, classes on gun education and training and more, according to a release.
C2 Tactical Phoenix’s grand opening will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and include discounts on merchandise, a membership raffle and firearm demonstrations from vendors such as Glock, Sig Sauer, Daniel Defense, POF and more, according to the release. Customers can also purchase custom ear protection from local vendor Precision Sports Accessories.
“We are very excited to unveil the latest C2 Tactical in the North Phoenix/Scottsdale area,” owner Boe Bergeson stated in the release. “The vision for our new range, including the retail area, will be like no other shooting range throughout the country. We take great pride in creating a safe, inviting environment that welcomes all members of the community.”
The new location features a membership club – Area 338 – offering six private lanes for a limited number of members, “a state-of-the-art custom-built space with a host of unique amenities, a personal concierge service, in-store discounts, free select targets and rentals including full-autos, use of the Area 338 training simulator, an allotment of guest passes, space for corporate events and much more,” the release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.