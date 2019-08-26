Sigma Contracting hires industry experts, Ron Alderman and John Russell

Sigma Contracting, Inc. has hired superintendent Ron Alderman and project manager John Russell who each have 23 years of industry experience.

Ron Alderman

Originally from Canandaigua, New York, Mr. Alderman will oversee the operations of his current construction site, the new Mountainside Fitness at 5320 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale.

He will be responsible for daily scheduling, supervising all activities and tasks while ensuring the safety and compliance of the project site, according to a press release.

Before joining Sigma, Mr. Alderman worked at GCON Inc., in Phoenix, and Wasson Commercial Contracting in Mesa. He also worked at A.R. Mays. A member of the Army National Guard from 1993 to 1999, he graduated from Hobart College in Geneva, New York with a bachelor’s in economics.

Mr. Russel, a Tucson native who grew up in Pinetop, will oversee various projects, ensuring that plan documents are executed properly and that the superintendents and subcontractors have the proper direction and resources to meet deadlines. He will collaborate with owners, employees and suppliers to oversee safety, adherence to schedule and budget.

John Russell

Mr. Russell also joins Sigma from GCON, where, in addition to project management, he implemented and managed the company’s safety policy and procedures. He was director of construction for Children’s Learning Adventure. The father of four boys, he is a youth basketball coach and enjoys camping, fishing and hiking, the release noted.

“The demand for Sigma’s longevity of experience and expertise has led to an influx of projects that gave us the opportunity to bring on board this great pair of industry experts,” said President of Sigma Contracting Dan Hinkson in a prepared statement.

“Together they bring a combined 46 years of experience and excellent skill sets. Just as we were thrilled to bring back Ben Gorbea, we are equally thrilled to have Ron and John join the team.”

Earlier this year, Mr. Gorbea, who previously worked for the Arizona-based general contracting company, was re-hired as a superintendent and is supervising a remodel and addition for Knight-Swift Transportation, the release added.

