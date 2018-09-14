SkySong adds 2 lease agreements

SkySong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, has signed two new deals as construction and planning continue at the project.

LiveOps, which gives customer service and sales professionals an opportunity to work where and when they are able, is expanding its operations in Scottsdale, moving from a 9,955 rentable square-foot space at SkySong into a 13,300 RSF one, according to a release.

The company signed a new long-term lease that kicks off Oct. 1, tacking an additional 32 months onto LiveOps’ existing lease agreement, according to the release.

“SkySong has proven to be an ideal fit for LiveOps, and the entrepreneurial spirit of the SkySong community closely mirrors that of our own dynamic workforce,” LiveOps Chief Executive Officer Greg Hanover said in the release.

“We’re eager to expand into our new space and continue to establish roots here in Scottsdale,” he said.

Also moving in at SkySong is Keyence, a direct-sales organization that develops and fabricates automation sensors, barcode readers, laser markers and related equipment and resources.

The Japan-based company signed a lease for a 4,000 square-foot space in SkySong 4, bringing occupancy in that building up to 99 percent.

“We are honored to have Keyence sign on at SkySong and are very pleased to see LiveOps grow and thrive within the project,” Sharon Harper, president and CEO of Plaza Companies, the master developer of the innovation center, said in the release.

“Thanks to recent leasing momentum, construction continues on SkySong 5 and the design and planning process is now underway at SkySong 6, so that we will have room to accommodate continued growth in the months and years to come,” she said.

SkySong will include more than 1.2 million feet of space, catering to a broad range of tenants with interests in technology, innovation and collaboration. Construction on the six-story SkySong 5 building is underway now, while planning efforts for SkySong 6 are ongoing, according to the release.

