SkySong nears full occupancy with latest leases

Three new leases and two renewed leases totaling more than 37,000 square feet have SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center nearing full occupancy in its four commercial office buildings.

The new leases include leading national IT solutions company vCore Technology Partners; IntelliTRACS, a real-time identification, assessment, and financial exceptions control provider; and medical device company Neolight, according to a release.

vCore Technology Partners is moving its national corporate headquarters and approximately 50 employees to a 9,300-square-foot space in SkySong 4. vCore provides customized IT solutions such as infrastructure, cloud storage and data protection to more than 100 companies across the United States and Canada. It has seven locations.

“SkySong has the high-tech feel, vibrant public spaces, modern architecture, and nearby amenities that will enable us to continue to attract and inspire the brightest minds to keep us at the forefront of the Information technology industry,” stated vCore founder and CEO Steve Leavitt.

intelliTRACS is moving its headquarters and 12 employees to an approximately 4,000-square-foot space in SkySong 4. It provides identification, assessment, and control of financial exceptions caused by payment failures, trade breaks and service inquiries. It is part of SunGard’s IntelliSUITE of solutions.

Neolight, which was founded within SkySong by ASU students, is moving its 10 employees into a 2,300-square-foot space in SkySong 2. The company, which designs and manufactures technology to treat infants with life-threatening medical conditions, will house its headquarters and research facility at SkySong.

In addition to the new leases, two SkySong tenants also have renewed leases, according to the release. Century Link has renewed its 12,564-square-foot space with a long-term lease. Canon has renewed its 9,081-square-foot space with a long-term lease.

“We are excited to welcome these new companies to SkySong and are confident they will thrive in our atmosphere of growth and innovation,” stated Sharon Harper, president and CEO of Plaza Companies, the master developer of the project. “It is also incredibly rewarding to see SkySong tenants continue to grow and thrive with the campus.”

SkySong 1 is 91 percent occupied; SkySong 2, 85 percent; SkySong 3, 94 percent occupied; and SkySong 4 is more than 99 percent occupied, according to the release. Construction on SkySong 5 will begin mid-summer.

SkySong, a 42-acre mixed-use development, is at 1301-1475 N. Scottsdale Road.

