SkySong to feature new upgrades centered around health, wellness

SkySong, the Arizona State University Scottsdale Innovation Center, is implementing a broad spectrum of new health and wellness features as part of the creation of a “Culture of Health and Innovation” throughout the project.
The goal, according to a press release, is to create a working environment that’s not only good for business, but good for the body and mind as well.
Another goal is to set SkySong apart from other commercial developments by creating an environment that is truly inspiring for tenants and employees, a release states.
The project team — including master developer Plaza Companies, ASU University Realty, an affiliate of the ASU Foundation, the City of Scottsdale and Holualoa Companies — is installing or has already installed features throughout the property designed to create an improved environment for employees.
These features include:
- Farm-grown produce on site
- Significant new public art installations in upcoming phases of the project
- A one-mile fitness path
- Extensive shade throughout the project, including the signature shade structure
- New interactive spaces with public art in both indoor and outdoor spaces
- Enhanced bike features to compliment the existing bike room in SkySong 3, including a bike sharing program
- A community park, a social hour for attendees and other gathering opportunities
- Connectivity with nearby neighborhoods and parks, including Indian Bend Wash
Overall, more than a dozen features have been or are being installed in the future as part of the “Culture of Health and Innovation” approach.
“We are hearing more and more in the commercial real estate industry that companies and their employees are seeking more than just the traditional office space,” Sharon Harper, president & CEO of Plaza Companies, said in a prepared statement.
“They are asking for features that create a better working environment and promote the health and well-being of their employees. We are working to make SkySong the premier example of this approach in the Valley of the Sun through our ‘Culture of Health and Innovation approach.”
SkySong has long been focused on creating healthy features on site, a release states.
It currently features a bike room in SkySong 3, as well as connectivity to the city of Scottsdale’s walking and biking paths.
The new features will take the commitment to health to the next level. The buildings themselves are also designed to promote health and sustainability as their LEED Silver certification includes air quality systems designed to enhance the healthy work environment.
“SkySong has always been about innovation, and this type of commitment to health is truly in line with the vision of the project,” Don Couvillion, vice president of University Realty, said in a prepared statement.
“We have always envisioned SkySong as being an exceptional place to live, work and play, and that vision is coming closer to reality with these new features.”
