SkySong’s four buildings accommodate tenant growth trends, expansion needs

Tenants expand to needed space within SkySong’s four buildings as companies’ growth demands increase.
The project’s four buildings are 93 percent leased, and construction is expected to begin on SkySong 5 in coming months, according to a press release. Companies locating at SkySong — The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center notice a trend of eventually needing more space due to growth.
Lots of SkySong’s tenant base grew or upgraded their space within the project during the past few years and took advantage of expansion opportunities while benefiting from the “project’s spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship,” according to the release.
Among benefits, companies at SkySong have a relationship with Arizona State University that has more than 90,000 students Valleywide and online, with many of its students attending its campus in Tempe, less than 3 miles from SkySong, the release noted.
In addition to locating its own innovative research units at the center, through ASU’s on-site operations, tenant companies have a single point-of-contact for introductions to researchers, faculty and programs to address their specific needs.
SkySong is a 42-acre mixed-use development designed to “create an ecology of collaboration and innovation” among high-profile technology enterprises and related researchers; advance global business objectives of on-site enterprises; raise Arizona’s profile as a global center of innovation through co-location of ASU’s strategic global partners; and create a unique regional economic and social asset, described the release.
“Once you step on site at SkySong, you can feel the buzz,” Scott Rubin, head property manager of Plaza Companies, said in a prepared statement. “It’s like no other project in town.”
SkySong’s four office buildings, modern buildout and high-tech features provide more companies options for growth rather than traditional places if they need to expand, the release said.
While SkySong has experienced a lot of tenants who vacated for bigger spaces during the project, lots of prospective companies want to take advantage of the growth potential in the three additional planned office buildings, the release added.
“We have worked very hard to provide tangible competitive advantages to SkySong’s tenants,” said Sharon Harper, president & CEO of Plaza Companies in a prepared statement. “The ability to grow and expand their businesses and their footprint within the project in truly innovative ways is a big advantage for companies looking to accommodate their growth.”
The release said Plaza Companies is the master developer of SkySong, in partnership with University Realty, a subsidiary of ASU Enterprise Partners and an affiliate of the ASU Foundation, the City of Scottsdale and Holualoa Companies.
Ms. Harper said the SkySong team’s approach is its perceptive to tenant needs and the flexibility provided. SkySong’s focus on creative, startup and tech companies allows for the project to provide an innovative and adaptable approach.
Companies that experienced growth during the past few years include:
- Yodle/ Web.com. Yodel started in a 1,900-square-foot space in SkySong 1 and expanded five times plus was acquired by Web.com. The company now occupies 36,000 square feet in SkySong 4.
- Workiva started in a 2,100-square-foot space when the company was known as Webfilings; and expanded three times within the project to its current 36,000-square-foot space in SkySong 3.
- Global Patent Solutions started off with a space of about 3,000 square feet and expanded three times to occupy 13,150 square feet in the project.
- Mindbody started in SkySong with a 5,300-square-foot space in SkySong 1 while their “permanent” home in SkySong 4 was under construction. They have expanded twice since and now occupy 28,200 square feet, and are also acquiring fellow SkySong tenant Booker Software.
Companies including Pivitol Payments signed leases for space at SkySong before realizing they may need additional space before they moved in but the SkySong team reportedly quickly adjusted to meet their growth needs by working with the development and leasing teams.
“SkySong provides some very unique opportunities from a leasing standpoint for companies undergrowing dynamic growth,” said Vice President of University Realty Don Couvillion, in a prepared statement. “Almost all of the spaces here are built out with the kind of open floor plans and collaborative approaches that modern companies are looking for in their space, so we’re better able to adapt on the fly to meet a tenant’s needs.”
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.