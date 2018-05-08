Smith new west regional president for Priority Ambulance

Priority Ambulance recently announced that Alan Smith has joined the company as west regional president.
He began in his career in emergency medical services 35 years ago, spending 20 years in the industry.
After spending the next two decades honing his marketing and management skills in the shipping and health care technology industries, he has returned to his EMS roots to oversee operations and marketing in Priority Ambulance’s west region, which includes operations in Arizona and Colorado, according to a release.
“We are excited to welcome Alan Smith to our team to oversee current operations and our expanding western footprint,” Priority Ambulance CEO Bryan Gibson said in the release.
“Priority Ambulance is exploring multiple opportunities to expand our approach to innovative service models and focus on patient care and friendly customer service to new facilities and communities in the western United States. Alan’s marketing and operational experience will be critical for our rapidly growing west region.”
Priority Ambulance operates as Maricopa Ambulance in Central Arizona.
The business received a certificate of necessity in October 2016. In February 2018, Maricopa Ambulance began providing 9-1-1 service to the city of Scottsdale.
Additionally, Priority Ambulance’s west region includes its new Colorado operation, which is to begin providing non-emergency ambulance service to facilities in Colorado Springs this summer. Pending final contract negotiations, Priority Ambulance will become the 9-1-1 provider for the city of Colorado Springs in January 2019.
Mr. Smith became an emergency medical technician in 1981 and he advanced as a paramedic, emergency dispatcher, field training officer and quality improvement manager in Colorado and Missouri over the next decade. In 1992, he joined Mercy Ambulance of Richmond as the clinical manager and unit hour production manager, according to the release.
In 1996, he joined Priority EMS in Memphis, Tennessee, which later became a part of Rural/Metro Corp., as area general manager. He was charged with the recruitment and hiring of management team members, clinical upgrades of the standard of care, capital equipment improvements and setting revenue benchmarks for the $5 million company. Priority EMS was the first of several companies founded by Priority Ambulance CEO and entrepreneur Bryan Gibson.
Mr. Smith spent two decades developing and implementing national and global marketing and operational performance plans in diverse industries. In 2000, he joined FedEx Services in Memphis as a marketing manager. In 16 years with the company, he advanced from a junior professional to senior manager.
At FedEx, he designed and implemented marketing plans for key focus areas of a Fortune 100 company with $40 billion in annual revenue. Among other successes, Mr. Smith oversaw the marketing rollout of a global new product launch of FedEx Global Returns, which exceeded annual revenue growth goals by 4 percent.
Mr. Smith returned to the health care industry in 2016 by joining ResMed as senior manager of marketing operations for the Americas.
He has a master’s degree in business administration from Christian Brother University in Memphis, Tennessee.
